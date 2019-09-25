U.S. Marshals Museum Building, Hall of Honor Unveiled During Dedication Ceremony
The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation has raised the $35 million needed to complete the building.
Z. Sitek
The foundation also raised enough money to complete the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor.
Z. Sitek
The Hall of Honor memorializes marshals who have died in the line of duty since 1789.
Z. Sitek
The U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation still needs to raise $15 million to complete the visitor experience inside the building.
Z. Sitek
After 12 years in the making, city, state and national leaders gathered in Fort Smith Tuesday to dedicate the U.S. Marshals Museum building and Hall of Honor, which memorializes fallen marshals. The museum's foundation still needs to raise $15 million to complete the visitor experience inside.