Sewing Classes Aim to Lay Groundwork for Micro Batch Clothing Economy
The sewing course at the Arkansas Art and Fashion Forum is made up of 12 Marshallese woman.
Basana Chhetri explains what a dress form is to her students.
Students will learn everything from threading a sewing machine to sewing a basic dress.
Twelve Marshallese women are taking a sewing course at the Arkansas Art and Fashion Forum headquarters where they will learn everything from threading a sewing machine to sewing a simple dress. Fashion scene leaders believe teaching sewing to more people is part of laying the groundwork for a future micro batch clothing economy.