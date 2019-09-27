© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sewing Classes Aim to Lay Groundwork for Micro Batch Clothing Economy

KUAF
Published September 27, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT
1 of 3
The sewing course at the Arkansas Art and Fashion Forum is made up of 12 Marshallese woman.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
Basana Chhetri explains what a dress form is to her students.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
Students will learn everything from threading a sewing machine to sewing a basic dress.
Z. Sitek

Twelve Marshallese women are taking a sewing course at the Arkansas Art and Fashion Forum headquarters where they will learn everything from threading a sewing machine to sewing a simple dress. Fashion scene leaders believe teaching sewing to more people is part of laying the groundwork for a future micro batch clothing economy. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories SustainabilityClothing
Related Content