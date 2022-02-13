Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Sustainability
Airship Coffee, a Bentonville-based coffee roaster and distributor, is partnering with Selva Coffee producers in Costa Rica to develop specialty products.…
Last week nonprofit Pedal It Forward and the University of Arkasnas Office of Sustainabilty gifted bicycles to 20 international students as part of Cycle…
A team of Hendrix College professors and students have determined the value of ecological services delivered by abandoned oil and natural gas extraction…
At the very end of 2020, The Holler at 8th Street Market in Bentonville announced it would be closing because of the pandemic's impact on the business,…
The United Nations estimates that by 2050, more than two-thirds of the world will live in cities, which makes creating more sustainable cities a growing…
A grant from the Kellogg Company is providing 30 irrigation timers to manage water useage on approximately 15,000 acres of rice fields in the Arkansas…
After Markham & Fitz co-owner Lauren Blanco handed one of her company's signature Ooh La Lavender chocolate bars to Andy Glassman, creative director at O,…
Vet Veggies in Springdale, a veteran-owned enterprise, provides fresh leafy green hydroponic-grown vegetables and herbs year-round to Northwest Arkansas…
Twelve Marshallese women are taking a sewing course at the Arkansas Art and Fashion Forum headquarters where they will learn everything from threading a…
The goal of LIVSN Designs is to create “versatile, well-made clothing," which will help keep the products out of the landfill. The Fayetteville-based…