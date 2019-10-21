© 2022 KUAF
Buffalo River Conservation Committee Formed to Implement Watershed Plan

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 21, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT
A section of the Buffalo River impaired by excess agricultural nutrient runoff.

The Buffalo River Conservation Committee, which was authorized by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, has been charged with developing a non-regulatory, watershed-based management plan. More than $2 million dollars in state and private funding will be distributed to watershed stakeholders as conservation grants. Attorney Ross Noland, executive director of the Buffalo River Foundation describes it as cooperative conservation.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
