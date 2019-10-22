© 2022 KUAF
Bentonville Family Remodels Local Homes in New HGTV Show

KUAF
Published October 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT
Dave and Jenny Marrs

A Bentonville family stars in a new HGTV show that premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Designer Jenny Marrs and her home-builder husband, Dave, remodel ten homes in Northwest Arkansas during the course of the first season of Fixer to Fabulous

