Bentonville Family Remodels Local Homes in New HGTV Show
Published October 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT
A Bentonville family stars in a new HGTV show that premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Designer Jenny Marrs and her home-builder husband, Dave, remodel ten homes in Northwest Arkansas during the course of the first season of
. Fixer to Fabulous
