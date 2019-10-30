© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Illinois River Watershed Partnership Hosts Stream Erosion Field Day

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 30, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT
Nicole Hardiman, executive director of Illinois River Watershed Partnership, stands near the confluence of Osage and Spring Creeks where severe erosion is occuring.

Twenty percent of Arkansas streams and creeks in the Illinois River Watershed are severely eroding, according to the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, which is facilitating a day-long workshop to assist affected land holders.

