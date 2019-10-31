During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Purple Project for Democracy is About Civics and Government
The Purple Project for Democracy will stretch across several media outlets in November with the non-partisan goal of rediscovering democracy. KUAF and Ozarks at Large will explore civics, government and public service. Rebecca Winthrop, with the Brookings Institution, is an organizer of the effort.