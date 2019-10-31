© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Purple Project for Democracy
During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

Purple Project for Democracy is About Civics and Government

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 31, 2019 at 3:39 PM CDT
purple_project_logo.jpg

The Purple Project for Democracy will stretch across several media outlets in November with the non-partisan goal of rediscovering democracy. KUAF and Ozarks at Large will explore civics, government and public service. Rebecca Winthrop, with the Brookings Institution, is an organizer of the effort.

Ozarks at Large Stories VotingConstitutional rightsPurple ProjectCivicsGovernment
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
