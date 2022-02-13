Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Voting
-
Early voting is underway ahead of today's special City Council election in Fayetteville. Late last week during a major winter storm that paralyzed the…
-
A bill that would put new restrictions on absentee voting in Arkansas has advanced to the full House for a vote. Among a number of changes to the current…
-
Arkansas state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, has filed Senate Bill 485, which would reduce voting hours on Saturdays and close voting centers and polling…
-
Ben Hovland, a Carroll County, Arkansas native who chairs the independent bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, has come forward to counter…
-
Governmental bodies are becoming more diverse in some communities around the state. While the 15-member Washington County Quorum Court is losing one…
-
Last Tuesday, voters in Eureka Springs decided several controversial ballot measures and contested City Council races framed by economic and residential…
-
Following last week's General Election, Republicans continue to hold a majority in both the Arkansas House and Senate. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk…
-
Spontaneous gatherings and celebrations took place across Arkansas this weekend after Joseph R. Biden Jr. was declared 46th President of the United States…
-
A majority of voters living in Holiday Island, established in the 1970s as an unincorporated resort community in northern Carroll County with a population…
-
Kevin Flores made history this week in Springdale as the first person of color to get elected to the City Council. After immigrating from El Salvador in…