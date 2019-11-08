State's First Natural Burial Ground Approved by Washington County Planners

Washington County Planning Board last night approved plans for a proposed 10-acre natural burial ground. Ozark Sanctuary Cemetery would be located in northeastern Washington County on land conserved by Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and would be legally allowed to bury 215 bodies per acre.
