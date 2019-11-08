© 2022 KUAF
State's First Natural Burial Ground Approved by Washington County Planners

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 8, 2019 at 2:32 PM CST
Vickie Kelly, founder and president of Natural State Burial Association, delivers a presentation on Ozark Sanctuary Cemetery to the planning board Thursday night.

Washington County Planning Board last night approved plans for a proposed 10-acre natural burial ground. Ozark Sanctuary Cemetery would be located in northeastern Washington County on land conserved by Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and would be legally allowed to bury 215 bodies per acre.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
