Fayetteville Residents View Designs for First Phase of Cultural Arts Corridor
Rendering of the proposed design for Fay Jones Woods between West and Gregg Avenues.
Rendering of the proposed design for Phase 1 of the Cultural Arts Corridor.
Last week, Fayetteville residents were invited to two public information sessions concerning the first phase of the Cultural Arts Corridor. The sessions included displays of the proposed designs for Fay Jones Woods, the Razorback Greenway and West Avenue.