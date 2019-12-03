Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Vaping Legislation Momentum Slows
Published December 3, 2019 at 12:40 PM CST
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss how enthusiasm for vaping regulations is slowing.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the sudden passing of Fort Smith's city prosecuting attorney, a consent decree…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, says slow numbers for construction and trucking may indicate the economy is slowing, but he…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the week that…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the Fort Smith budget process, the latest tourism economic numbers and the legacy…
-
This week, John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss the…