U of A World Music Ensemble Performs Songs from Greece, Lebanon
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says there’s a wide variety of musical performances in our region this week.
Thursday, Dec. 5
- Collegiate Chorale at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $5-$10, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
- Austin McFarland and Samantha Cannon, sax at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
- UA Children’s Choir at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- UA World Music Ensemble Ensemble at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Kevin Blagg & Amos Cochran at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
- Boston Brass at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $15-$25, 2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
- University Symphony Orchestra at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $5-$10, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Schola Cantorum at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $5-$10, 7:30 p.m.
- Latin American Ensemble at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
- UA Jazz Jam at Fenix Gallery (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.