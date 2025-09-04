Britt's Picks: 3D printing, Jurassic Park at the AMP and Music Cities
Intro to 3D Printing — Learn 3D printing basics at the Bentonville Public Library. (Also requires Makerspace 101)
Arkansas Music Week — Multiple free live performances in Fayetteville, Sept. 14–21.
Jurassic Park with SoNA — Outdoor film + live score performance at the Walmart AMP.
Bilingual Book Club at Casa Magnolia — Discuss The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende in English and Spanish.
Ozark Folk Festival — Traditional music, crafts, workshops, and the famous Barefoot Ball in Eureka Springs, Sept. 4–6.