Britt's Picks: 3D printing, Jurassic Park at the AMP and Music Cities

By Brittany Johnson,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:15 PM CDT

Intro to 3D Printing — Learn 3D printing basics at the Bentonville Public Library. (Also requires Makerspace 101)

Arkansas Music Week — Multiple free live performances in Fayetteville, Sept. 14–21.

Jurassic Park with SoNA — Outdoor film + live score performance at the Walmart AMP.

Bilingual Book Club at Casa Magnolia — Discuss The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende in English and Spanish.

Ozark Folk Festival — Traditional music, crafts, workshops, and the famous Barefoot Ball in Eureka Springs, Sept. 4–6.

Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub &amp; Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
