Britt's Picks: 3D printing, Jurassic Park at the AMP and Music Cities

Intro to 3D Printing — Learn 3D printing basics at the Bentonville Public Library. (Also requires Makerspace 101)

Arkansas Music Week — Multiple free live performances in Fayetteville, Sept. 14–21.

Jurassic Park with SoNA — Outdoor film + live score performance at the Walmart AMP.

Bilingual Book Club at Casa Magnolia — Discuss The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende in English and Spanish.

Ozark Folk Festival — Traditional music, crafts, workshops, and the famous Barefoot Ball in Eureka Springs, Sept. 4–6.