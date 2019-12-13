© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Funeral Services Held for Fayetteville Police Officer

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 13, 2019 at 12:17 PM CST
officer_funeral.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
People stand along Huntsville Road as the funeral procession for Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr passes by.

Funeral services for slain Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr were held Thursday. Dozens of people lined the streets as a procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country escorted Carr to Bud Walton Arena.

