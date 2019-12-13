Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Funeral Services Held for Fayetteville Police Officer
Published December 13, 2019 at 12:17 PM CST
People stand along Huntsville Road as the funeral procession for Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr passes by.
Funeral services for slain Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr were held Thursday. Dozens of people lined the streets as a procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country escorted Carr to Bud Walton Arena.
