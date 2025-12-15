Sound Perimeter: Motherless Child

Today's Sound Perimeter listens to two different versions of “Motherless Child”, one by Jubilant Sykes, and the other by Cécile McLorin Salvant. Each rendition holds the same spiritual at its center, yet each opens a distinct emotional world. Sykes offers the song with warmth, grace, and a sense of outward offering, shaped by movement, conversation, and color. Salvant, in contrast, brings an intimate, prayer-like reading, transparent, inward, and quietly intense.Together, these performances reveal the many lives a single song can live.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.