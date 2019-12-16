Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Companies Work to Divert Food Waste Away from Landfills
Published December 16, 2019 at 3:31 PM CST
Two Northwest Arkansas companies, Food Recycling Solutions and Food Loops, are working to reduce food waste and redirect existing waste from the landfill.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Melissa Terry has become nationally recognized for her programming on school food waste reduction and recovery. Terry, a sustainable food policy expert at…
-
A new, online interactive map and accompanying report assembled from research done by the Center for Governmental Research, which was funded by the…
-
Today we are joined by Richard Emms, who is part of the group Food Recycling Solutions, as well as Micheal Kraus, from a group known as Food Loops. They…
-
Seeds that Feed, a local nonprofit focused on collecting surplus produce that can be distributed throughout the community, is one of ten organization…
-
The Urban Institute has released its Disrupting Food Insecurity Dashboard, an intuitive online public database which reveals just how certain social,…