food waste
Food Recycling Solutions converts food waste into compost. When restaurants closed because of the pandemic, much of the company's source material went…
Two Northwest Arkansas companies, Food Recycling Solutions and Food Loops, are working to reduce food waste and redirect existing waste from the landfill.
Seeds that Feed, a local nonprofit focused on collecting surplus produce that can be distributed throughout the community, is one of ten organization…
Melissa Terry has become nationally recognized for her programming on school food waste reduction and recovery. Terry, a sustainable food policy expert at…
Hundreds of pre-K through sixth graders at Owl Creek School in Fayetteville sit at long white tables lunching on cheese ravioli, pizza, salad, fruit,...