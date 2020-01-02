© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Roundtable Planned to Assist Employers Affected by Opioid Crisis

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published January 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
On today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling tells us more about a new partnership between the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield as they launch an initiative called Together Arkansas to help employers affected by the opioid crisis.

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Business Journalopioids
