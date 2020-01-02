Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Roundtable Planned to Assist Employers Affected by Opioid Crisis
Published January 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
On today's
Report, Paul Gatling tells us more about a new partnership between the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield as they launch an initiative called Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Together Arkansas to help employers affected by the opioid crisis.
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
