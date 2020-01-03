Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
River Valley Takes a Shine to Solar
Published January 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, explains how and why solar power is gaining popularity in the Arkansas River Valley.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
