Report Shows Continued Growth in Arkansas Revenue
Published January 6, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST
The most recent report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration shows the state's revenue continues to grow with a 1.1 percent increase compared to last year.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Sarah was drawn towards radio reporting her freshman year in college at the University of Missouri in Columbia, where she already knew she wanted to be a journalist. Throughout her junior and senior years, Sarah reported and produced stories for KBIA, the NPR member station in Columbia. She received her bachelor’s of journalism in Radio/Television reporting with an emphasis on radio.
