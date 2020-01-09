Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bentonville Teen to Appear on "Shark Tank"
Published January 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST
The Wise Pocket socks include pockets that can hold phones, credit cards and inhalers.
Sofia Overton is the founder of
Wise Pocket Products, which manufactures socks that include pockets that can hold items like phones, credit cards and inhalers. The 14-year-old will appear on an episode of Shark Tank this weekend. The show begins at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
