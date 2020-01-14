© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Number of Rare Arkansas Darters on Rise at Wilson Springs Preserve

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 14, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST
Arkansas_Darter_WilsonSprings_Nov_2018_01.jpg
Courtesy
/
Dustin Lynch, Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission
An Arkansas Darter temporarily contained at Wilson Springs Preserve in 2018, for measurement.

The number of critically imperiled tiny fish, known as the Arkansas Darter, is increasing at Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville, a 121-acre wet prairie recently restored by Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, which opened to the public last September.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
