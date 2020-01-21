Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Free Dental Clinics in High Demand As Uninsured Rate Grows
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST
David Monteith & Jacqueline Froelich
/
Arkansas Public Media
Harmony Health Clinic, the 12th Street Health and Wellness Center, both in Little Rock, and WelcomeHealth clinic in Fayetteville all provide free dental care to those who can't afford it.
As more Arkansans go without dental health insurance, there is a need for more free dental services. David Monteith with Arkansas Public Media
reports on some of the free dental health clinics around the state. This story is part of a year-long statwide series on oral health produced by APM and supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.
David Monteith is a reporter for KUAR news.
Anthropologists who study prehistoric human teeth are unearthing certain links to present day oral health. Daniel Caruth, with Arkansas Public Media,…
Telehealth technologies have the potential to improve oral health in Arkansas. Teledentistry, which involves remote examination, diagnosis and treatment,…
The quest for a perfect snow-white smile has created an esthetic dental and commercial products industry. Jacqueline Froelich with Arkansas Public Media…
Many elderly Americans have a hard time sticking to routine oral healthcare due to chronic illness, disability or insitutional living. Lapses in care can…
The use of electronic smoking devices is the subject of intense scientific investigation after being linked to a rash of lung injuries across the U.S.…