Free Dental Clinics in High Demand As Uninsured Rate Grows

KUAF | By David Monteith
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST
clinic_collage_2019.jpg
David Monteith & Jacqueline Froelich
/
Arkansas Public Media
Harmony Health Clinic, the 12th Street Health and Wellness Center, both in Little Rock, and WelcomeHealth clinic in Fayetteville all provide free dental care to those who can't afford it.

As more Arkansans go without dental health insurance, there is a need for more free dental services. David Monteith with Arkansas Public Media reports on some of the free dental health clinics around the state. This story is part of a year-long statwide series on oral health produced by APM and supported by Delta Dental of Arkansas.

David Monteith
David Monteith is a reporter for KUAR news.
