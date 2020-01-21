© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Terra Studios Suspends Production of Bluebirds to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions

KUAF
Published January 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST
Terra Studios expects to continue selling their Bluebird of Happiness inventory through 2020.
Leo Ward created the first Bluebird of Happiness in the early 1980s.
A crowd gathers to peer through a window at a glassblower making the final Bluebirds of Happiness, for now.
Patrons buying Bluebirds of Happiness stand in a long line that extends through the entire art gallery at Terra Studios Jan. 19, 2020.
A few months ago, Terra Studios announced it would suspend its hot glass demonstrations until a greener form of the process can be used. Sunday, the Durham-based nonprofit marked the end of an era by celebrating the creation of its last Bluebird of Happiness and turning off the furnaces used to make them.

