Terra Studios Suspends Production of Bluebirds to Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Terra Studios expects to continue selling their Bluebird of Happiness inventory through 2020.
Leo Ward created the first Bluebird of Happiness in the early 1980s.
A crowd gathers to peer through a window at a glassblower making the final Bluebirds of Happiness, for now.
Patrons buying Bluebirds of Happiness stand in a long line that extends through the entire art gallery at Terra Studios Jan. 19, 2020.
A few months ago, Terra Studios announced it would suspend its hot glass demonstrations until a greener form of the process can be used. Sunday, the Durham-based nonprofit marked the end of an era by celebrating the creation of its last Bluebird of Happiness and turning off the furnaces used to make them.