Musical Variety on Stage This Weekend
Live music opportunities through the weekend include plenty of folk, some funk, bouts of blues and more.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- Randall Shreve at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Kill Vargas, Sad Palomino, Gardensnakes at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jazz Jam at U.S. Pizza Co. (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Sons of Turner at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
- Goose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen, Samantha Hunt, We the Victors, The Candid at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's Grill (Springdale) - 7:30 p.m.
- SpeakEasy at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Jess Harp, Jamie Lou Connolly, Pura Coco at Record (Bentonville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Erin Detherage at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Skye Pollard at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at The Park House Kitchen and Bar (Siloam Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Adam Aguillar at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Gardensnakes, Witchsister at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Griffin and Friends at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Home By Daylight at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Last Saturday feat. Dandelion Hart, Birthday Boyz, Brady Cagle and more at American Legion (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Will Brand at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett, Brick Fields, The Downtown Livewires at 21c Museum Hotel (Bentonville) - $20 to $25, 7:30 p.m.
- Will Payne Harrison at Bike Rack The Experiment (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Benjamin Del Shreve at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at Park House Kitchen and Bar (Siloam Springs) - 10 p.m.
- Jeremiah Jones and the River Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
- Samantha Hunt at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
- Gruph, Musclegoose, Twenty Dads Kissin' at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Marbin at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Formals, Originali, The Wirms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.