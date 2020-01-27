Sorting Out the Dogs: Service Animals, Emotional Support Animals and Pets

Bona fide service animals assist people with documented medical or psychological disabilities. Emotional support animals provide comfort. More Americans are bringing pets into public places claiming service or support status. The founder of NWA School for Dogs in Fayetteville and an expert at Little Rock-based Disability Rights Arkansas sort through the rules and regulations.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.