Ozarks at Large Stories

Sorting Out the Dogs: Service Animals, Emotional Support Animals and Pets

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST
img_4768__1_.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Shanthi Steddum B.S., KPA-CTP and Dude — a rescue Newfoundland, Border Collie mix — share a moment at NWA School for Dogs.";s:

Bona fide service animals assist people with documented medical or psychological disabilities. Emotional support animals provide comfort. More Americans are bringing pets into public places claiming service or support status.  The founder of NWA School for Dogs in Fayetteville and an expert at Little Rock-based Disability Rights Arkansas sort through the rules and regulations.

