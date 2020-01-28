© 2022 KUAF
Washington County Sheriff Responds to 287(g) Protests

Published January 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST
Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is one of three law enforcement agencies in Arkansas that participate in the 287(g) program, which creates voluntary partnerships between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove undocumented immigrants. We speak with Sheriff Tim Helder about why his office takes part in 287(g), the recent detention of a Fayetteville artist, and the ensuing protests against the program. 

