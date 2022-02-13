Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
287(g)
-
The Benton County Sheriff's Office has scaled back the scope of its participation in the 287(g) program run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.…
-
This week, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced he plans to end the sheriff's office's participation in the federal 287(g) program, which…
-
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is one of three law enforcement agencies in Arkansas that participate in the 287(g) program, which creates…
-
Immigration policies, like 287(g), can affect many people and their families. We speak with one parent who is waiting to see whether her son will be…
-
Several hundred Washington County residents turned out for the annual Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) public meeting late last week in…
-
More than 200 residents packed into the Washington County Quorum Courtroom Thursday, many to protest the annual Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g)…