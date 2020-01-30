Buffalo River Partners Hosts 50th Anniversary Logo Contest

The nonprofit Buffalo National River Partners, in collaboration with the Buffalo National River Park Service, is hosting a logo contest in advance of the 50th anniversary celebration of the river in 2022. The deadline for design submissions is April 30. Contest rules and entry forms are available online and the public is invited to follow the 50th anniversary celebration on Buffalo National River’s Facebook page.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.