© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Buffalo River Partners Hosts 50th Anniversary Logo Contest

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST
IMG_1124.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
A scenic view of the crystal clear water flowing through the Upper Buffalo.

The nonprofit Buffalo National River Partners, in collaboration with the Buffalo National River Park Service, is hosting a logo contest in advance of the 50th anniversary celebration of the river in 2022. The deadline for design submissions is April 30. Contest rules and entry forms are available online and the public is invited to follow the 50th anniversary celebration on Buffalo National River’s Facebook page

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo National River
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content