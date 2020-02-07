© 2022 KUAF
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historic Clear Spring School Flourishes in Eureka Springs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
1 of 11
The entrance to Clear Spring School in Eureka Springs.
J. Froelich
2 of 11
Bonus Shock, Frank Tomarchio and Marco Tapia strike a pose during recess.
J. Froelich
3 of 11
Sola Brooks, River Mikulenka, and Amelia Hutchison take a moment with Head of School, Jessica FitzPatrick.
J. Froelich
4 of 11
Mark Hughes, a noted clothing designer who operates Regalia in Eureka Springs, teaches Willow and her elementary school classmates how to sew.
J. Froelich
5 of 11
Clear Spring elementary teacher, Ginny Garbor, provides adult supervision for a 9-Square game during recess.
J. Froelich
6 of 11
An original Clear Spring schoolhouse still stands on campus.
J. Froelich
7 of 11
Students hang out in front of the Clear Spring Administration Building during lunch hour.
J. Froelich
8 of 11
Clear Spring School campus feels like a recreational camp.
J. Froelich
9 of 11
Fifth and sixth grade teacher Chris Barner is a graduate of Clear Spring School.
Courtesy
10 of 11
Students learn to prepare healthy meals in the school kitchen.
J. Froelich
11 of 11
A vintage class photo shows benefactor Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Courtesy

For 46 years, Clear Spring School, an accredited independent school in Eureka Springs, has cultivated in students a lifelong love of learning through a hands on and hearts-engaged educational environment. We attend a few classes on the school's forested campus, located deep in Dairy Hollow.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
