EOA, Fayetteville Church Partner to Open New Head Start Center
Published February 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST
EOA and St. James board members, as well as representatives from the Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers-Lowell Area Chambers of Commerce, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the North Street Head Start Center Feb. 7, 2020.
The new
North Street Head Start Center is the result of a collaboration between Economic Opportunity Agency and St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The center, which uses three of the church's classrooms, can serve up to 24 infants and toddlers. EOA now operates eight centers in the region.
