© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

EOA, Fayetteville Church Partner to Open New Head Start Center

KUAF
Published February 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST
head_start.jpg
A. Grajeda
/
KUAF
EOA and St. James board members, as well as representatives from the Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers-Lowell Area Chambers of Commerce, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the North Street Head Start Center Feb. 7, 2020.

The new North Street Head Start Center is the result of a collaboration between Economic Opportunity Agency and St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The center, which uses three of the church's classrooms, can serve up to 24 infants and toddlers. EOA now operates eight centers in the region.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Head StartEOA
Related Content