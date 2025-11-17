University of Arkansas opens new silicon carbide research facility

Last Friday, the University of Arkansas held the grand opening for a new research fabrication facility. The National Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research Fab, affectionately called MUSiC , is a nearly 11,000-square-foot facility that will provide a space for manufacturing industries across the spectrum to work on prototyping, proofs of concept and more early research work.

Leaders from the energy, transportation, data centers and aerospace sectors, as well as university staff and administrators and politicians from all levels, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony just off Caddo Springs Road in south Fayetteville.

University Chancellor Charles Robinson says the work happening here is unique.

“We're the only ones with this type of facility that is going to do this low-volume prototyping and research. We're the only one, and it's alright to be the only one because we're going to do it well, we're going to do it right. And we're going to do it in a way that makes a difference for the state of Arkansas and for the United States of America. And I think there is no higher calling.”

The prototyping Chancellor Robinson is talking about here is wide ranging. Silicon carbide chips are critical to the next generation of all kinds of technology, from EVs and airplanes to data centers and green energy.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says research is key for a great civilization.

“They must also have diversified economy. And when you look over this state, this what's going on here? The key is the open access. What does that mean? It's not exclusive to a particular company. If you want to use it, you can make that pitch. And that will allow for the growth of innovation.”

Griffin says all of this research, economic growth and innovation play an important role in national security.

“If you're not secure and safe as a country, you don't have time to worry about all the rest. We must win. We must win this technological competition, this technological race. We must. It is absolutely essential to our national security and to our economic well-being.”

Congressman Steve Womack served on the House Budget Committee for several years before moving to the Appropriations Committee. He recalls a conversation he once had with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich about spending and budgeting at the federal level.

“And he said, We do have a problem with our balance sheet. But be careful, Steve, not to sacrifice the things that we will pay for that cannot be paid any other way, that will provide a return on investment to this country. At the time, he spoke specifically of the National Institutes of Health, but the same theme was present over research like we're talking about here today.

“This facility is vital, vital to our nation, vital to our national security, vital to our economic development. And we're in a fast-paced cavalry battle right now with our peers around the globe for research on these issues. It is essential we win that race.”

Kim Needy is the dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas. She describes the building, as well as the work that will happen inside the building, as world-class.

“It's a one-of-a-kind research, teaching, and fabrication facility, serving as a bridge between university research and commercial production that will benefit educational institutions, businesses of all sizes, national laboratories and our military. When the semiconductor industry looks for leadership in silicon carbide technology, they will look to the University of Arkansas. This distinction didn't happen by accident, but rather it's the result of the groundbreaking work done by our exceptional faculty, staff and students.”

Last Friday’s final speaker was Allen Mantooth, a distinguished professor of electrical engineering at the University of Arkansas and the driving force behind MUSiC. He thanks, among a few dozen other people, Rep. Womack and Sen. John Boozman for their support at the federal level.

“You know, when the CHIPS Act was passed, we were already in motion. I think one of the things that's been the earmark of this program for the last 20 years has been that it's been a step ahead. And that's what we built it on. It's staying ahead. And we are in a foot race with others, other nations. And this is what's going to keep us ahead, is that attitude that there needs to be a sense of urgency for the things that we do and the people that we work with.”

Mantooth says he also spent time talking to legislative leaders at the state level to gain their support on this project.

“I remember going down to talk to the legislative committee with Randy and telling them about the vision that we had at the time and people asking, So what can we do for you? And I said, “Go talk to mom and dad in your district and tell them what's coming.” Prepare those kids because we're going to give them a second-to-none education right here, right here.”

This facility has been a long time coming for Mantooth. He says the major power blackout in 2003 in the northeastern U.S. was a moment of clarity for him. It led him to launch the power group through the university.

Mantooth says their research into power electronics and grid security is ranked second in the nation, and with the opening of this new facility, they are now the largest program in America.

“So of course, that comes with the big charge. What's the biggest program going to do for America? And so that's what this is about today. We're starting on a journey to do that.”

He says the design of the building is meant to draw attention to what's happening inside the building.

“We want kids to walk up to that window, take a QR code—because they all have a phone—and they can see what's happening inside that facility. That's what they'll be able to do. We're going to demystify what happens inside these facilities. They'll see what those guys in the bunny suits in there are really doing, but they'll also understand what kind of future it lays for them and how it secures the nation, how it provides great jobs, whether they're college bound or not. Doesn't matter. This is an industry that supports all.”

Mantooth has lofty goals for the future of this program and this new facility. He says at the end of the day, the number one thing they want to do is produce the best students possible.

“I tell people that being a professor in the way we do it is sort of a calling, and we are just there to open the doors, but open those doors in a way that the student is prepared to walk through them and be successful. And I tell my graduate students in that very first interview that they have with me, If when you leave here, you're happy with your degree and your next step in life, I've been successful, and that's my measure. We're going to produce more and better, more and better every day.”

