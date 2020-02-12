Folk, Funk, Rock and More Music for Your Valentine
There are an abundance of live music opportunities for Valentine's Day and throughout the weekend.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Mutant Flesh, Bonemagic, Hayden Johnson at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Will Saylor at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- deFrance at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
- Jon Wolfe at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Gender Confetti, May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, Big Mermaid at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Sammy Hill, Austin Ward at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
- A Tribute to Elton John at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $14 day of, 9 p.m.
- The Travel Guide, The Rumors at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Valentine's Square Dance at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Block St. Hot Club at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Sycamore at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Funk Factory, Bijoux, Rodney Block Collective at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15 adv, 8 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Adam Johnston at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Branjae at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
- Goose Presents a Tenacious D Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Lively UP at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Oreo Blue, Eric Matthews Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
- Sean Harrison at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Randall Shreve and Ashtyn Barbaree at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Mollie O'Brien and Rich Moore at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Gardensnakes, Phlegms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Harper and Lee at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Front Country at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.