Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Medical Jobs on the Rise in Arkansas River Valley
Published February 14, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST
A groundbreaking in Fort Smith is another example of how the medical sector is growing in the city. Michael Tilley, with
, discusses the rise in the number of medical jobs and a slight uptick in homes sales for the metro area in 2019. Talk Business and Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of Talk Business & Politics.
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses winners and losers as the impeachment trial winds down. He also talks with…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, examines the recent sale of a Fort Smith mall and the complete city sales tax numbers for 2019.
Talk Business and Politics first poll of Arkansas Democrats in 2020 shows Michael Bloomberg with a slim preference over his fellow presidential hopefuls.
Reynie Rutledge studied industrial engineering before shifting to banking. Now, he's been inducted into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Rutledge…
The Arkansas Department of Health compiles data on communicable disease outbreaks in Arkansas to inform medical providers, the media and the public. We…