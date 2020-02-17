U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Block on Arkansas Medicaid Work Requirement

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia unanimously found an experimental Arkansas Medicaid waiver program to be unlawful. Similar demonstration projects are under development in more than 15 other states. In Arkansas, certain adults aged 19 to 49 must fulfill certain work requirements to receive medical benefits under the state's expanded Medicaid program titled Arkansas Works. Kevin De Liban, an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas, is among a national team of lawyers representing Medicaid enrollees affected by the waiver project.