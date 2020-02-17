© 2022 KUAF
U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Block on Arkansas Medicaid Work Requirement

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST
IMG_3447.jpg
Courtesy
/
Kevin De Liban
Kevin De Liban is an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas in West Memphis.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia unanimously found an experimental Arkansas Medicaid waiver program to be unlawful. Similar demonstration projects are under development in more than 15 other states. In Arkansas, certain adults aged 19 to 49 must fulfill certain work requirements to receive medical benefits under the state's expanded Medicaid program titled Arkansas Works. Kevin De Liban, an attorney with Legal Aid of Arkansas, is among a national team of lawyers representing Medicaid enrollees affected by the waiver project.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
