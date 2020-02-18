Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Washington County Voters See Proposed Sales Tax Increase
Published February 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST
On March 3, Washington County voters will decide on a
0.25 % sales tax increase to pay for an improved emergency communications system. John Luther, emergency management director for Washington County, developed the proposed plan to replace the 15-year-old system.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
