Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Elections
-
At the top of our midweek show, nearly 800 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, there will be a runoff for the GOP…
-
The GOP candidates for Arkansas governor in 2022 are familiar political names in Arkansas. The Democrats? No so much. This week's Northwest Arkansas…
-
Today is the final early day of voting during a special election in Lowell. Residents are being asked to approve the extension of an existing 1 percent…
-
Early voting for a special election in Bentonville is underway. Election Day is Apr. 13. Voters are being asked to consider a bond extension that would…
-
A bill that would put new restrictions on absentee voting in Arkansas has advanced to the full House for a vote. Among a number of changes to the current…
-
Arkansas state Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, has filed Senate Bill 485, which would reduce voting hours on Saturdays and close voting centers and polling…
-
Arkansas Democrats are reducing filing fees for candidates for the third time since 2017. A spokesman for the Republican Party of Arkansas says the…
-
Arkansas House Bill 1202, a bipartisan measure proposed by State Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Pulaski County, amends Arkansas election law to establish…
-
There were a lot of firsts in Northwest Arkansas during the General Election in November as voters cast their ballots for a diverse class of local…
-
Ben Hovland, a Carroll County, Arkansas native who chairs the independent bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission, has come forward to counter…