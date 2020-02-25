Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Independent Bookstore in Fayetteville to Close Saturday
Published February 25, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST
Nightbird Books in Fayetteville is closing Feb. 29. During its nearly 14 years of operations, the locally-owned, independent bookstore has hosted book clubs, workshops and the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective readings.
