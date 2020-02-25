© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Independent Bookstore in Fayetteville to Close Saturday

KUAF
Published February 25, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST
nightbird_books2.jpg

Nightbird Books in Fayetteville is closing Feb. 29. During its nearly 14 years of operations, the locally-owned, independent bookstore has hosted book clubs, workshops and the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective readings.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Nightbird Booksbooks
Related Content