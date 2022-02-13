-
Nightbird Books in Fayetteville is closing Feb. 29. During its nearly 14 years of operations, the locally-owned, independent bookstore has hosted book…
Casting Deep Shade is a newly published book by the late poet C.D. Wright. A tribute to Wright and a community read of the book is scheduled for Saturday…
Fresh off the heels of their live scoring of sci-fi classic Metropolis for Trillium Salon Series, the Shadow Ensemble returns with a presentation of F.W.…
Nightbird Books turns ten this weekend and the book store's owner, Lisa Sharp gives us the list of the decade's best-selling books.
The Worker’s Union Ensemble recently stopped by the KUAF studio to talk about their upcoming performance at Nightbird Books. Member Ryan Cockerham…
Poet Jo McDougal has many connections to Fayetteville. She went to college at the University of Arkansas and returned some time later to get her MFA in…