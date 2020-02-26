© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Anne Kittrell Gallery Displays Wedding Dresses from Around the World

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 26, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
IMG_4900.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Stephanie Nguyen stands by several Vietnamese wedding gowns she's placed on display in the Anne Kittrell Gallery in the Student Union on the University of Arkansas campus.

The exhibit, Wedding Dresses Around the World, curated by University of Arkansas sophomore, Stephanie Nguyen, is on display at the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery in the Student Union on the University of Arkansas campus through March 4. Dresses from seven countries have been collected for the show.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Fashion WeekFashionAnne Kittrell GalleryWedding Dresses
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content