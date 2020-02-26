Anne Kittrell Gallery Displays Wedding Dresses from Around the World

The exhibit, Wedding Dresses Around the World, curated by University of Arkansas sophomore, Stephanie Nguyen, is on display at the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery in the Student Union on the University of Arkansas campus through March 4. Dresses from seven countries have been collected for the show.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.