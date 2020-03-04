Weekend Rife With Rock and Roll
Rock and roll, Americana and traditional Irish music are all on this weekend's live music menu.
Wednesday, Mar. 4
- Sons of Texas, Sunflower Dead, 90 Lb Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 5
- Like Buttah' at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Socks in the Frying Pan at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Durand Jones and the Indications, Shaun Munday at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 7 p.m.
- Stuart Smith at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Reckless Kelly at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $20 to $25, 8 p.m.
- Justin Townes Earle at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 6 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 6
- A Police Tribute Show at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- Dori Freeman at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $20, 7 p.m.
- The Gebharts at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at JJ's Weddington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Whispering Willows at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Miss Misery, Arya, Endfall at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - $5, 8 p.m.
- The Odds at JJ's (Springdale) - 7:30 p.m.
- Scout Shannon and the Willing Deceivers, Becky Adams at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Will Brand at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Hillbilly Royale at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Brian Martin at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Surco, Escape Tones at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 7
- Hot Lix at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Surco at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Lil' Baby Fest at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 4 p.m.
- The Velvet Crowns at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- neon glittery, Olympics, Tag Along Friend at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at JJ's (Springdale) - 7:30 p.m.
- Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Serpents of Eden at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 7 p.m.
- Those Guys Tx at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Tom Powell at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Asleep at the Wheel at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $49, 7:30 p.m.
- Opal Agafia at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 7:30 p.m.
- Still on the Hill at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 donation, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 8
- Nektar at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20, 8 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 10
- 20 Dads Kissin', Matchstacks at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Dead Horses at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Lila Downs at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $45, $36 for members, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
- Karly Driftwood, Dylan Earl at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.