Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Opera Fayetteville Brings "Glory Denied" to Stage
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST
An English-language opera explores the real lives of Jim and Alice Thompson. Jim was the longest-held American Prisoner of War in the Vietnam War.
Opera Fayetteville's performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us recommendations for the weekend. One of her top selections is a…
NPR Music's Tiny Desk franchise is a media phenomenon. Hundreds of bands and singers have been seen worldwide through the series. The 2020 Tiny Desk…
Opera Fayetteville presents Glory Denied, an opera in English about an American prisoner of war. Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest…
John Jeter, the Music Director of the Fort Smith Symphony, helps us get ready for The Sounds of Power concert at ArcBest Performing Arts Center Saturday…
Rock and roll, Americana and traditional Irish music are all on this weekend's live music menu.Wednesday, Mar. 4Sons of Texas, Sunflower Dead, 90 Lb…