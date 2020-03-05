© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Opera Fayetteville Brings "Glory Denied" to Stage

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM CST
An English-language opera explores the real lives of Jim and Alice Thompson. Jim was the longest-held American Prisoner of War in the Vietnam War. Opera Fayetteville's performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Starr Theater at the Walton Arts Center.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
