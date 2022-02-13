Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
opera
An English-language opera explores the real lives of Jim and Alice Thompson. Jim was the longest-held American Prisoner of War in the Vietnam War. Opera…
For Joyce DiDonato, the divide between the heralded sounds of the Baroque and the popularity of the Great American songbook is really a false one.Her new…
In Arc, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo oscillates between Baroque master George Frideric Handel and modern opera giant Philip Glass. His debut release…
While growing up, mezzo-soprano Sarah Mesko, 33, thought of the age as the "Jesus birthday." Although she may not be the next Messiah, this University of…
Opera Fayetteville concludes its series of pop-up performances at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks this week. This is the second season of "Opera in…
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas embarks on its first ever opera presentation with a staging of Act I of Puccini's iconic La Bohème on Saturday, May 5th…
Ozark Family Opera Company is a new, non-profit regional opera company currently presenting Amahl & The Night Visitors, a one act opera by Gian Carlo…
Ozark Family Opera Company is a new, regional company dedicated to producing high-quality, family-friendly opera for the community. The nonprofit…
A University of Arkansas graduate makes her Metropolitan Opera debut in Mozart's The Magic Flute this season, which happens to be the very opera that…
Now in its 66th season, Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs offers a rare intimate glimpse at fully staged works such as Mozart's…