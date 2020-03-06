© 2022 KUAF
The Legacy of Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Program in NWA

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published March 6, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST
International Women Build week culminates on March 8.

Ahead of International Women's Day 2020, we go to the Ozarks at Large archive for a story on one of the first women-led building projects from Habitat for Humanity of Washington County in 1998. The organization is hosting another Women Build all this month in Fayetteville. 

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman was born in 1973 and had a wonderful childhood in Greenbrier, Arkansas. He moved to Harrison, Arkansas, in 1989 and attended High School there. He then attended North Arkansas Community College from 1992-1994. Pete moved to Fayetteville during the summer of 1994 and began attending the University of Arkansas that fall...within the Journalism Department. By January 1995, he had found his way to KUAF as a work-study student - answering phones and doing clerical work. After learning how to cut audio breaks he soon began working with Kyle Kellams on Ozarks at Large - way back when it was just one episode per week.
See stories by Pete Hartman
