New Virtual Farm Food Coop Opens in Northwest Arkansas

As local farmers markets in Northwest Arkansas make alternative plans to open for spring under coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a new virtual farm-to-table market, called Farm Fresh Coop, opened its portal in January. There's demand for locally grown food nationwide as more shoppers seek to avoid crowded grocery stores and restaurant take-out lines.
