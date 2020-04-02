© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Virtual Farm Food Coop Opens in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
Kelton Hays, posing with son Hank, is a founding member of Farm Fresh Coop.

As local farmers markets in Northwest Arkansas make alternative plans to open for spring under coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a new virtual farm-to-table market, called Farm Fresh Coop, opened its portal in January. There's demand for locally grown food nationwide as more shoppers seek to avoid crowded grocery stores and restaurant take-out lines.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Food Coop
Jacqueline Froelich
