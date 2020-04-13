Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Governor Clinton
Published April 13, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History provides us with some archives tracing Bill Clinton's career as Arkansas's governor.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
