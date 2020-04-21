Governor Addresses Testing Chart Criticism; Walton Discusses Economic Recovery Plans

At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed criticism regarding a chart he shared yesterday that had been provided by the White House. According to the chart, Arkansas was among the leaders in tests per 1,000 people, but critics say it used faulty math since other sources find testing in the state to be far below the rate in the White House chart. Hutchinson called the chart confusing. As the chairman of the economic recovery task force, Steuart Walton also spoke at today's briefing. To watch the full briefing, click here.





