© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Addresses Testing Chart Criticism; Walton Discusses Economic Recovery Plans

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
covid-19.png

At today's briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed criticism regarding a chart he shared yesterday that had been provided by the White House. According to the chart, Arkansas was among the leaders in tests per 1,000 people, but critics say it used faulty math since other sources find testing in the state to be far below the rate in the White House chart. Hutchinson called the chart confusing. As the chairman of the economic recovery task force, Steuart Walton also spoke at today's briefing. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 
 

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content