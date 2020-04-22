© 2022 KUAF
Elective Surgery Restrictions Lifted First, As Governor Discusses Plan For Reopening Economy

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
covid-19.png

At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson spent much of the time discussing the near future, which includes the lifting of restrictions on elective surgeries starting Monday, April 27. Although he cautioned to continue following current social distancing guidelines, the governor said it appears the state is ahead of schedule for flatting the curve. Hutchinson also announced he plans to discuss the lifting of restrictions on other businesses in the coming weeks. To watch the full briefing, click here.

 

