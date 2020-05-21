© 2022 KUAF
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Launches Nonprofit to Help Struggling Businesses

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published May 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
Courtesy
Andrea Hanks
Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts a press conference at the White House.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her job as President Donald Trump's press secretary last year and returned to Arkansas for what many speculate could be a run for governor. On this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, she discusses a new nonprofit venture aimed at helping businesses during the pandemic.

