Largest County-Owned Solar Array Now Operational in Fayetteville
Dwight Gonazles, Washington County buildings and grounds director, stands in front of the county's new solar array in south Fayetteville.
This is one of two new rooftop solar arrays installed this year on Washington County buildings. Along with 2.5 acres of ground-mounted solar panels, the solar project is the largest county-owned solar array in the state.
Seal Solar has flipped the switch on the state's largest county-owned solar array. The 5,400-panel system is part of Washington County's $8 million energy efficiency measures, lead by Johnson Controls. The solar project includes solar panels on two county buildings and a solar array on 2.5 acres in south Fayetteville.