Ozarks at Large Stories

Largest County-Owned Solar Array Now Operational in Fayetteville

KUAF
Published June 12, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
1 of 2
Dwight Gonazles, Washington County buildings and grounds director, stands in front of the county's new solar array in south Fayetteville.
Courtesy
2 of 2
This is one of two new rooftop solar arrays installed this year on Washington County buildings. Along with 2.5 acres of ground-mounted solar panels, the solar project is the largest county-owned solar array in the state.
Courtesy

Seal Solar has flipped the switch on the state's largest county-owned solar array. The 5,400-panel system is part of Washington County's $8 million energy efficiency measures, lead by Johnson Controls. The solar project includes solar panels on two county buildings and a solar array on 2.5 acres in south Fayetteville.

Solar energy
